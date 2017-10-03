Midwest economy: September state-by-state glance

The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates an expanding economy over the next three to six months.

Here are the state-by-state results for September:

Arkansas: The September overall index for Arkansas rose to 67.3 last month from August’s 65.9. Components of the index were new orders at 72.9, production or sales at 76.7, delivery lead time at 66.6, inventories at 60.9 and employment at 59.6. “Over the past 12 months, Arkansas increased manufacturing employment by 2.1 percent, or approximately 3,300 manufacturing jobs. Losses for durable-goods producers were more than offset by gains for nondurable-goods manufacturers,” Goss said.

Iowa: The state’s overall index rose to 60.7 in September from 57.7 in August. Components of the index were new orders at 63.2, production or sales at 70.6, delivery lead time at 60.0, employment at 54.3 and inventories at 55.4. “Over the past 12 months, Iowa increased manufacturing employment by only 0.7 percent, or approximately 1,400 manufacturing jobs. Gains were experienced almost equally by durable-goods producers and nondurable-goods manufacturers,” he said.

Kansas: Kansas’ overall index increased to 43.6 last month, a regional low. The August figure was 42.8. Components of the index were new orders at 47.1, production or sales at 52.7, delivery lead time at 40.5, employment at 38.5 and inventories at 39.3. “Over the past 12 months, Kansas experienced a decline in manufacturing employment of 2.1 percent, or approximately 3,300 manufacturing jobs. Almost all of the loss was recorded by the state’s durable-goods manufacturing sector,” said Goss.

Minnesota: The state’s overall index declined to a still healthy 59.4 from August’s 61.8. Components of the overall September index were new orders at 64.3, production or sales at 68.6, delivery lead time at 57.9, inventories at 53.7 and employment at 52.5. “Over the past 12 months, Minnesota increased manufacturing employment by 1 percent, or approximately 3,100 manufacturing jobs. Most of the gains were recorded by nondurable-goods producers,” he said.

Missouri: Missouri’s overall index climbed to 63.9 last month from 61.1 in August. Components of the overall index were new orders at 69.3, production or sales at 69.2, delivery lead time at 66.2, inventories at 60.5 and employment at 54.3. “Over the past 12 months, Missouri increased manufacturing employment by 3.1 percent, or approximately 8,100 manufacturing jobs,” Goss said. Gains were recorded by both durable- and nondurable-goods producers.

Nebraska: The September overall index for Nebraska rose to 59.3 from 57.9 in August. Components of the index were new orders at 65.4, production or sales at 64.2, delivery lead time at 59.0, inventories at 54.6 and employment at 53.4. “Over the past 12 months, Nebraska increased manufacturing employment by only 0.8 percent, or approximately 800 jobs manufacturing jobs. Losses for durable-goods producers were more than offset by gains for nondurable-goods manufacturers,” he said.

North Dakota: North Dakota’s overall index declined to 63.9 from August’s 69.1. Components of the overall index in September were new orders at 70.4, production or sales at 74.3, delivery lead time at 58.5, employment at 57.5 and inventories at 58.8. “Over the past 12 months, North Dakota experienced a 2.8 percent decline in manufacturing employment, or approximately 700 manufacturing jobs. However, additions by the state’s large energy sector more than offset manufacturing losses,” said Goss.

Oklahoma: Oklahoma’s overall index climbed to a healthy 62.7 in September from 56.2 in August. Components of the overall index were new orders at 67.8, production or sales at 71.9, delivery lead time at 61.5, inventories at 56.6 and employment at 55.4. “Over the past 12 months, Oklahoma increased manufacturing employment by 2.8 percent, or approximately 3,600 manufacturing jobs. Contrary to the other eight states, Oklahoma’s gains were driven by the state’s durable-goods manufacturers,” he said.

South Dakota: The state’s overall index improved slightly, hitting 46.6 last month, compared with 45.5 in August. Components of the overall index were new orders at 50.4, production or sales at 55.7, delivery lead time at 43.8, inventories at 42.1 and employment at 41.2. “Over the past 12 months, South Dakota experienced a decline in manufacturing employment of 1 percent, or approximately 400 manufacturing jobs. Almost all of the loss was recorded by the state’s durable-goods manufacturing sector,” Goss said.