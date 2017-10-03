Nebraska board to consider contract extension for president

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is expected to consider a one-year extension that would keep system President Hank Bounds under contract through the 2020-21 school year.

Bounds’ current contract expires June 30, 2020.

The extension doesn’t include any salary increase. Last year regents approved a 6.3 percent increase that took Bounds’ base pay up to $510,400 annually. Bounds also is paid a privately funded supplement of $20,000 a year. He joined the system in 2015.

The board is scheduled to meet Thursday in Lincoln.