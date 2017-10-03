NPCC Knights basketball team to host Haunted Hoops

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team will hold their annual Haunted Hoops clinic on October 29, 2017 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The clinic is for boys and girls from grades 1-6.

Registration is $45 if registration is postmarked by October 20. A late registration fee of $5 will be added if postmarked after Oct 20.

The registration includes a Haunted Hoops T-Shirt. If the participant wears the T-Shirt to any Knights game, they will be admitted free.

The clinic will focus on academics, goals, and basketball fundamentals. The participant will have a pizza party with the NPCC Knights players and a picture.

Enrollment is limited, so get your registrations in early.

Registration brochures are available at www.npccknights.com .