HIGHLIGHTS: Knights volleyball opens new month with sweep of rival McCook

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team completed the season sweep of the McCook Community College Lady Indians by sweeping the Lady Indians, 25-20, 25-17, and 25-16 on Tuesday night at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on “Pink Out Night” and “Mentoring Night”.

“We needed a win for the team so I was glad to see us play well and put some things together,” Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said. “We are entering our last month and this is a good start. I thought we did a good job of getting them out of system and we played pretty scrappy defense.”

The win broke a six-game losing streak for the Lady Knights, who are now 11-16 on the season and3-1 in the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference.

The Lady Indians drop to 12-13 and 1-4 in the NCCAC.

The Lady Knights will be in action again on Friday and Saturday, when they travel to Columbus to participate in the Ramada Inn Classic. The Lady Knights will play Bismarck State College and Fort Scott Community College on Friday. They will conclude the tournament with games against Williston State College and Kansas City Kansas Community College.