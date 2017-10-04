Jerry Norman Herrick, 65, of Curtis, Nebraska, passed away on October 2, 2017 at Senior Living Choices in Curtis, NE.

Jerry was born September 1, 1952 in McCook, NE, son of Wilbur Dewitt and Nora Ethel (Bradley) Herrick. He grew up in Curtis, NE and graduated from Medicine Valley High School in 1970. He married Lorraine Hinton on May 22, 1971 in Oberlin, KS. They were the parents of two children Bradley Dean and Justin Dee. Jerry worked on road construction and the family lived in many places in the area including McCook, Marion, Curtis and Champion. Lorraine and Jerry later divorced but they remained close friends until the end. For a while, Jerry lived in Alaska and worked on a crab boat.

Jerry worked as a truck driver most of his life and was retired from the Frontier County Department of Roads. His passion was riding his Harley. He went to the Rally in Sturgis many times and once rode to Daytona, FL for a rally. He bought his parents house and lived there for some time. After moving to the assisted living, he loved when his friends took him up to the ranch. He was a loving and generous dad, granddad, great granddad, brother, uncle and friend.

Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved son Bradley Dean in August 2017; his parents, Wilbur and Ethel, grandparents Lee and Daisy Herrick and Harrison and Bessie Bradley, his father-in-law Dean Hinton and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Survivors include his son Justin (Nathalie) Herrick; fiancée Rebecca Currie and her children Chrissy (Chase) Branhart and Brian Currie; step-sons: Cheyenne Wohlford and Levi Wohlford; brothers Louis (Diane) Herrick and Joe (Alice) Herrick; grandchildren Brandon, Skylar, Jaydn, Rylee, Jedidiah, and Josiah; great grandchildren Mason and Conner; mother-in-law Donna (Swanson) Hinton Johnson; Skylar’s mother Amy Herrick, daughter-in-law Ann Herrick; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

The family wishes to thank Curtis Senior Living Choices for their excellent care; his many awesome friends for their love and support thru his courageous battle and the people of Curtis for always having his back.

Funeral Services will be held at Curtis Memorial Community Center, 301 Garlick Ave, Curtis, NE, Saturday,October 7, 2017 at 2:30 pm.

Burial will follow in the Curtis Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers the family asks for memorials to be given to the family for designation at a later date.