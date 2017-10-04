Lincoln taxi companies push for more rideshare regulations

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Taxi company owners say people who drive for ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft should be required to have the same background checks and physicals that taxi drivers must have in Lincoln.

The City Council is considering an ordinance that would eliminate city requirements for Uber and Lyft drivers, but continue the requirements for traditional taxi drivers.

Owners of local taxi companies spoke against the proposal Monday and argued the local requirements are good for everyone who offers ride services to the public.

City licensing requirements include a background check conducted by Lincoln police, a test assuring drivers know the city, and a physical.

The council won’t take action on the proposed ordinance until Oct. 16.