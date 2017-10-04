Nebraska troopers seize meth, pot after I-80 traffic stop

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was arrested after troopers seized methamphetamine and marijuana from his vehicle along Interstate 80 in southeastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the speeding sport utility vehicle was pulled over in Seward County around 11:20 a.m. Monday. The patrol says a subsequent search of the SUV turned up 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of meth and 4.5 pounds (2 kilograms) of pot. The patrol estimated the drugs’ street value at $225,000.

The SUV driver was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale. Online court records don’t yet show that he’s been formally charged.