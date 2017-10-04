NPPD releases statement on unfounded threats at NPHS

Statement from the North Platte Police Department on reported threats at North Platte High School:

Late last night, a citizen in North Platte had observed screenshots consisting of several concerning text messages making threats to a school. Instead of contacting Law Enforcement, a citizen reposted these screenshots to a public North Platte Social Media Site.

The North Platte Police Department and members of the North Platte Public School District received several inquiries and concerns about the Social Media Post’s. Our office immediately began investigating this report while maintaining direct contact with the North Platte Public School District. It is believed that these threats pose no immediate security or safety risk to North Platte High School students and/or school faculty.

Threats as these are circulating throughout social media and are intended to create fear and confusion within our communities. Sadly, with recent events, we have to take these threats seriously even if we are not sure the threat is made directly towards our community. Everyone’s safety is the priority for the North Platte Police Department and North Platte Public School District.

We would ask for the help of the community with messages such as these. Please do not repost messages like these as this continues to instill mass confusion and fear within our community. We encourage people to contact the North Platte Police Department with concerns or reports of violence towards anyone in our community. The North Platte Police Department will investigate each report of violence and validate each report made. We want our community to be safe, so be mindful of the ramifications with posts such as these on social media.