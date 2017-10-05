Death of country singer at NE fair ruled an accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A death certificate says the death of a country singer at the Thayer County Fair has been ruled an accident.

The certificate filed Wednesday says blunt force trauma to her head caused the death of Abby Uecker. She also was known by her stage name, Abby Nicole. She was born and grew up in Norfolk.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the 25-year-old singer was found at the fairgrounds in Deshler around 4:20 a.m. July 23 after an accident involving a utility vehicle. Uecker was taken to Thayer County Health Services in Hebron, where she died later that day.

Uecker had performed with her band July 21 and July 22 after races at the Thayer County Speedway.