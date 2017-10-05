NPCC volleyball set for challenging weekend in Columbus

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team will travel to Columbus to take part in the Ramada Inn Classic at Central Community College on Friday, October 6 and Saturday October 7.

The Lady Knights will play the Bismarck State College Mystics to start their part of the tournament at 1 pm on Friday. The Mystics are 18-4 and received votes in the recent National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Volleyball poll. They are on a five – game winning streak.

Liza Doppler has 179 kills and Caitlyn Inman has 177 kills to lead the Mystics in kills Sam Anklam has 381 defensive digs. Jessie Oja has 367 set assists and Alyssa Beck has 345 set assists to lead Mystics.

At 5 pm on Friday, the Lady Knights will play the Fort Scott Community College Lady Greyhounds. The Lady Greyhounds, 16-7, also received votes in the recent NJCAA Division II poll.

Megan Turner leads the Lady Greyhounds with 279 kills, which is 16th in Division II volleyball. Katie Gorman has 611 defensive digs and Hanna White has 516 set assists for the Lady Greyhounds.

The Lady Knights will next play the Williston State College Tetons on Saturday at 9 am. The Lady Knights defeated the Tetons at the Pizza Hut Invite in Sterling, Colo. in four sets.

The Tetons are 10-10 on the season. Katie Nice has 194 kills to lead the Tetons. Brittany Hawman has 320 digs. Anna Zuniga leads the Tetons with 538 set assists.

The final game of the tournament for the Lady Knights will be at 1 pm on Saturday when they play the Kansas City Kansas Community College Lady Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils are 9-6 on the season but have won five in a row.

Katherine Heeter and Randi Johnson each have 131kills to lead the Blue Devils. Kelsey Rankin has 383 set assists and Kelli Sleefe has 235 defensive digs to lead the Blue Devils

The Lady Knights are 11-16 on the season.

Luisa Hernandez leads the Lady Knights with 290 kills, 12th in the nation, and 359 defensive digs. Carlie Wytulka has 565 set assists to lead the Lady Knights.

“I think we have some good match ups this weekend that will push us but also I think we should be able to come out on top.” Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said. “We need to put things together that we have worked on and control things we can control and I hope we are competitive.”