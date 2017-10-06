Kay Juanita Robinson, of North Platte, NE, passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday, October 5, 2017, at Linden Court.

Kay was born August 7, 1935, in Wheatland, WY, to John Erwin and Opal Fern (Geiken) Patton and grew up as an “Army Brat”. After World War II started the family moved to Nebraska, living in Gothenburg and North Platte. Kay graduated from North Platte High School in 1953 then went to nursing school in Denver, CO.

Kay married Gary Ernest Fry on May 22, 1955, in North Platte and to this union a son, Randy, was born. The couple lived in different places before settling in Fort Collins, CO, then in October of 1963 Gary died.

On September 20, 1964, Kay was united in marriage to DeLoyce Elwood Robinson in Fort Collins and the couple had a daughter, Deanna. The family made their home in North Platte where DeLoyce worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office and Kay stayed home to raise the kids.

Kay was a member of the First Baptist Church, Christian Women’s Club and the Post Office Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending her time volunteering, gardening and working on crafts of all kinds. She and DeLoyce also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with their family.

She leaves behind her children, Randy (Sharon) Fry and Deanna (Russ) Hoatson, all of North Platte; seven grandchildren, Nathan and Matthew Fry, Westley and Kaitlyn Hoatson, Benji (Tonya) Hoatson, Julie (Kris) Howe and Michelle (Justin) Krumwiede; seven great-grandchildren; stepbrother, Dennis (Kay) Toillion, of North Platte; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family.

Kay was preceded in death by her husbands, Gary Fry and DeLoyce Robinson; her parents, John and Opal Patton; stepfathers, Harvey Toillion and Lenard Yiengst; and stepbrother, David Toillion.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Clint Walker officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may also be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the First Baptist Church.