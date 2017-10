Mary Ann Mintle, 78, of thedford died Sunday, September 24 at her home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 14, 217 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Assembly of God Church in Thedford. Interment will be at Hillcresst Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Mary Ann Mitle Memorial Fund, 38912 Hwy 2, Thedford, NE 69166. Arnold & Mullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.