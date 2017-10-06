Virginia “Ginny” Jean Anderson, 90, of Lincoln, formerly of Paxton and Loveland, Colorado, passed away Oct. 5, 2017, at Tabitha Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, following a stroke.

Virginia was born on Oct. 4, 1927, to Wayne and Cleo Nelms in Bartley. She attended elementary school in Bartley and high school in North Platte. She graduated with the North Platte High School class of 1945.

Virginia worked at Bell Telephone Co. in North Platte until her marriage to Melvin “Babe” K. Anderson on March 23, 1948. They began their married life in Paxton and lived there for 40 years. They were members of the Paxton Trinity Lutheran Church. She worked as a farm wife and raised their two children, Clark and Rhonda. In later years, she was a clerk at Buenz Drugstore in Ogallala, working beside her son Clark. She was a valued employee for 20 years.

They retired in 1988 and moved to Loveland, Colorado, where they lived for 20 years. Virginia continued to work part-time at the Queen of Hearts, a women’s clothing store. She enjoyed caring for their vegetable garden and beautiful flower garden. She commented many times how she loved looking at the mountains. Ginny and Babe belonged to the Front Range Dance Association for several years and enjoyed dancing to the Big Bands.

In 2008, they moved to Legacy Estates in Lincoln to be closer to family. They were married for 62 years when Babe passed away in 2010. Ginny enjoyed the many activities at Legacy Estates. She was an avid reader, loved family gatherings and liked trips to the casino. She developed many new friendships at Legacy Estates and loved the safe, comfortable feeling of home.

Ginny devoted her life to her family. She was especially proud of her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her death is a great loss to her family and all who knew her.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Clark (Eileen) Anderson of Lincoln; a daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda (Chuck) Theiler of Ogallala; sister, Jeri Brownell of Corvallis, Oregon; five grandchildren, Megan and Chad Davison, Natalie Hilton, Carly Armijo, Brett and Emily Theiler and Lacey and Kim Theiler; seven great-grandchildren, Paige, Evann and Molly Armijo, Harper Davison, Henry Hilton, Wren and Mae Theiler; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to Tabitha Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com.

Services will be at 11 a.m. MDT on Monday, Oct. 9, at the Paxton Cemetery with John Long officiating. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. MDT on Sunday, Oct. 8, at Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, which is in charge of arrangements.