Ex-golf coach pleads no contest to sexually assaulting girls

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A former Scottsbluff High School golf coach accused of sexually assaulting two girls he had coached has pleaded no contest to four counts of first-degree sexual assault.

61-year-old Michael Klein, of Mitchell, entered the plea Friday during a hearing. He had been scheduled for trial later this month.

A no-contest plea is one in which the defendant acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict, but does not admit guilt. The plea is treated by the court as a guilty plea.

Prosecutors say assaults on the first girl occurred between November 2007 and November 2010. The second girl was assaulted between October 2015 and July 2016.

