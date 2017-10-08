Knights volleyball finishes 2-2 at Ramada Inn Invitational

Columbus – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team went 2-2 at the Ramada Inn Invitational in Columbus.

In the first game on Friday, the Lady Knights defeated the Bismarck State College Mystics in three sets, 25-15, 25-23, and 25-21.

Luisa Hernandez had 10 kills to lead the Lady Knights. Hernandez and Shaylee Johnson each had two service aces. Johnson also had four total blocks. Carlie Wytulka had 29 set assists. Jordynn Simpson had 11 defensive digs to also lead the Lady Knights

Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said, “I was pleased with how we played in the first game. I thought we stayed aggressive and that helped us out.”

In the second game of the day, the Lady Knights were defeated by the Fort Scott Community College Lady Greyhounds in three sets, 19-25, 18-25, and 21-25.

Hernandez had 13 kills, followed by Amanda Kroeger and Aly Camacho with seven kills each. Carlie Wytulka had 13 defensive digs and 32 set assists to also lead the Lady Knights.

McCall said, “In the second game we played tough against a good team but just couldn’t keep serve long enough. We made adjustments and worked hard just came up short.”

In the first game on Saturday, the Lady Knights defeated the Williston State College Lady Tetons in three sets, 25-11, 25-18, and 25-7.

Luisa Hernandez had 11 kills, Antonya Schaffert had eight defensive digs and Carlie Wytulka had 21 set assists to lead the Lady Knights attack. Shaylee Johnson had three solo and six assisted blocks.

Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said, “We played well against Williston and really put some things together. I thought we served well and played aggressive.”

In the second game of the day and the final one for the Lady Knights, the Lady Knights were defeated by the Kansas City Kansas Community College Lady Blue Devils in straight sets, 17-25, 23-25, and 26-28.

Hernandez had 12 kills. Wytulka had 14 defensive digs and 32 set assists for the Lady Knights against the Blue Devils.

“Against Kansas City we were just not quick enough and didn’t get chances to go on any runs.” McCall said, “They are pretty athletic and we just played a little sloppy.”

The Lady Knights are now 13-18 and will travel to Norfolk on Tuesday, October 10 to play the Northeast Community College Lady Hawks. Game time is 7 pm CDT.