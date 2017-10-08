Nebraska man accidentally shoots, kills wife in their home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man accidentally shot and killed his wife in the kitchen of their Sarpy County home while he was cleaning his pistol.

The Sarpy County sheriff’s office says 68-year-old Afton Teague was shot in the head around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities who arrived at the scene found her on the kitchen floor. She was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where she died.

Sarpy County Sheriff Chief Deputy Greg London says Teague’s husband had been firing the .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol that killed his wife at a gun range earlier in the day.