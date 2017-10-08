University of Nebraska pushes for international recruitment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska’s governing board has approved a five-year plan to spend $1.4 million annually to recruit students in countries where the school’s brand has little recognition.

The Board of Regents extended its partnership Thursday with EduCo Global to recruit full-time, degree-seeking students that need help applying and obtaining student visas. The partnership also provides those students with support services after enrollment.

Nebraska System President Hank Bounds says the partnership between the university and the education company started as a pilot program in 2015. The Lincoln campus has enrolled about 250 students over the past two years using EduCo Global from countries like India, Brazil and Indonesia. The university consequently netted an additional $2.1 million in tuition revenue.