Woman involved in fatal crash charged with homicide, DUI

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have charged a woman involved in a crash that killed a 15-year-old girl this week with felony motor vehicle homicide and drunken driving.

The crash Wednesday night on state Highway 50 in southern Sarpy County killed 15-year-old Alexandra Linscott, of Eagle, who was passenger in her mother’s car. Her mother, 48-year-old Elisa Linscott, was critically injured and is still hospitalized.

Investigators say 22-year-old Paige Seaton had been drinking when she crossed the center line, hitting the Linscotts’ car. Officials say Seaton’s blood alcohol level after the crash measured .180 percent — more than twice the legal driving limit.

Seaton remains hospitalized for injuries she sustained in the crash.

Court records show Seaton was on probation for another DUI when the crash occurred.