Cleo Ellen Leet, age 87 of North Platte, passed away Friday October 6, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE.

Cleo was born on August 24, 1930 in Council Bluffs, IA to Alfred and Etta (Engle) Goos. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, IA, then attended The Jennie Edmundson College of Nursing. She married Walter Allen Leet on October 7, 1951 in Tarkio, MO. They were married for 33 years when he passed away in February of 1985. She volunteered in many organizations and was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Cleo is survived by her daughters Gail (Dennis) Jensen of Lincoln, NE, Paula (Rick) Boyles of Castle Rock, CO, Pam (Don) King of Kearney, NE and Lisa (Bill) Buhrman of Council Bluffs, IA; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother Emmett Goos of Treynor, IA; as well as several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Etta Goos; husband Walter Leet; and brother Clint Goos.

Memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Local funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday October 11, 2017 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Reverend Jon Dickmander officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday October 10, 2017 with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home. A second service will be held at the Cutler, O’Neill, Meyer, Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs, IA. Family visitation will be Thursday October 12, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday October 13, 2017. Burial will follow at the Walnut Hill Cemetery. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.