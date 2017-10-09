Ex-US Fish and Wildlife worker takes plea deal in theft case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A December sentencing is scheduled for a former U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worker who’d been charged with burglarizing the service office in Wood River.

Court records say 59-year-old John Cochnar, of Grand Island, pleaded no contest Thursday to two counts of theft after prosecutors dropped two burglary counts. His sentencing is set for Dec. 8.

Authorities say he broke into the service’s field office at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center on March 21 to steal property. Authorities also say he took $508 from the visitor center’s donation box.