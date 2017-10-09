Hope AnnRae Kellie Cressy, age 43, of North Platte, Nebraska, died Saturday, September 30, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Hope was born September 15, 1974, to Pamela Kellie in Grant, Nebraska, and raised by her mother and stepfather, Kenneth John Smith. The family lived in North Platte and Billings, Montana then moved to Nevada, California and Colorado before returning to North Platte.

Hope graduated from high school in Haxtun, Colorado and later married Billy Cressy. They lived in Golden, Colorado for a while then moved back to North Platte where Hope enjoyed visiting with her many friends at the Frontier House.

Hope was a loving and outgoing person who was always willing to give a helping hand to others. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her stepfather, Ken Smith, of North Platte; mother and stepfather, Pam and Merl Stryker, and stepsister, Crystal Kobert, all of Nunn, Colorado; her special friend, Herb Wolf, of North Platte; uncle, Clinton Ingram, of Montana; aunts, Jodell Guljas and Debbie Chessmore, both of Ohio; nieces, Kendra and Kayla; nephew, Preston; two great-nieces; two great-nephews; as well as several cousins, other family and her friends.

Hope was preceded in death by her siblings, Daniel LeRoy Kellie and Deanna Lynn Kellie; uncles, Donnie Ballard and Rocky Ingram; and aunt, Goldie Buttle.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.comor prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial.