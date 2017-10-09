Jerre Lyons Asel, 90, of North Platte, formerly of Springfield, Missouri, passed away October 7, 2017 at Linden Court.

She was born on August 17, 2017 to Paul C. and Rose (Reese) Lyons in Lawrence, Kansas. She graduated from the University of Kansas with a teaching degree and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She married Larry J. Asel on August 20, 1949 at the Dans Forth Chapel at the University of Kansas. She was a life member of the ACBL. She enjoyed playing bridge, antiquing, traveling and spending time with friends and family.

Jerre is survived by her husband, of 68 years, Larry of North Platte; son Paul (Karin) Asel of Leawood, Kansas; daughters, Marlene (Monte) Craig of North Platte and Rosalie (Eddie) Johnson of Memphis, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Curtis, Holly, Richie and Reese; a sister, Doris (Bill) Hanebaum of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation was chosen. Services will be at a later date.