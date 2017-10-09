Nebraska companies already planning for holiday hiring

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Halloween may still be weeks out, but Nebraska companies are already planning for winter holiday hiring.

It’s not too early to start applying for seasonal jobs, even if the peak holiday season is two months away. Those looking to make some extra holiday cash could find a mixed bag of opportunity: Some retailers are adding more seasonal workers, while others are pulling back.

At Omaha Steaks, seasonal hiring this year will jump 30 percent over last year.

But Nebraska Furniture Mart says it plans to hire 55 to 60 cashiers, warehouse workers and sales people, down from 100 people last year. Oriental Trading also says it would hire fewer seasonal workers, roughly 600 people this year, down from 1,000 people last year.