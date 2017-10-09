Paxton man arrested after high speed pursuit in NP

A Paxton man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly fled from police in his vehicle.

At around 1:18 a.m., on October 8, North Platte Police officer observed a red 2004 Ford Focus make an improper turn near 4th and Jeffers Streets.

Investigator John Deal says the officer initiated a traffic stop near 9th and Jeffers Streets and the vehicle pulled over.

However, as the officer exited his vehicle, the suspect vehicle, driven by 26-year-old Kyle Bartlett, fled the scene and headed northbound on Jeffers Street.

A vehicle pursuit began and Bartlett allegedly turned westbound onto Rodeo Road. Due to the high rate of speed the vehicle was traveling at, the officer decided to terminate the pursuit.

Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, the officer came upon a vehicle in the ditch on the south side of Rodeo Road, in between Sherman and Jackson Streets.

Witnesses reported that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when Bartlett lost control and slid into the oncoming lane of traffic, struck a pole, rolled and came to rest in the ditch.

Officers got a description of the suspect and located Bartlett, who matched the description, at Caseys on Rodeo Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue.

Deal says Bartlett had minor cuts on his body and officers determined that there was probable cause to place him under arrest.

Additionally, Deal says Bartlett smelled of alcohol and tested over the legal limit to drive when given a breath test.

Bartlett was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center and jailed on charges of driving under the influence-4th offense, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, willful reckless driving, and driving under suspension.

Deal says the vehicle sustained about $5,000 dollars in damage, the damage to the light pole is estimated to be around $3,000.