The Hot Sheets (10.9.17): If You’re Happy and You Know It

Shelly K. Andersen: Fugitive from Justice-South Dakota

Kimberly Alyc Belflower: Failure to Appear (x2), Probation Violation

Heather Marie Crawford: Fraud-Bad Checks

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

  1. wow all ladies in jail so sad to see this !

