Aiden Thomas Solon, 9, of North Platte, entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday, October 7, 2017. He passed away at home while surrounded by family and friends. Aiden was born May 7, 2008 to Sage and Tammy (Halley) Solon of North Platte. Aiden was a brave young boy who was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma (bone cancer) in January, 2016. His journey with cancer included several types of treatment and surgery.

Aiden touched many lives with his positive attitude, wit, and love. He liked to spend time with his brother, buddies, and family whether it was camping, playing his X-box, playing baseball, or amazing an audience with magic tricks. Aiden loved to laugh and entertain others with jokes and games like “Would You Rather?”

Aiden had an army, Aiden’s Army, people of all ages from all over the country, who bonded in love and prayer. They uplifted and supported him throughout his journey. Aiden was his grandpa’s pal; he and Marv loved to hang out together. The family dog, Theodore, brought new licks, and a best-buddy relationship to Aiden’s life.

Survivors include his loving parents, Sage and Tammy Solon, and protective older brother Andrew. Grandparents Marvin and Beverly Halley, North Platte, NE; Carol Solon, Kadoka, SD, and a Great Grandmother Emma Jacobs, Martin, SD. Aunts and uncles include Ron and Carol Halley, Overton NE; Rick and Kandy Halley, Apple Valley, MN; Patrick and Heather Solon, Kadoka, SD; and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by Great Grandparents Leland Jacobs; Francis and Clara Solon; Gerald and Lucett Halley; and a Grandfather John Solon.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 13th from 12:00 – 8:00 pm at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, with family receiving guests from 5 pm – 8 pm. Services will be Saturday, October 14th at 1:30 pm at the North Platte Berean Church with Rev. Jon Stone officiating. Interment to follow at Floral Lawns Cemetery. Celebration of Aiden’s life will conclude with fellowship at the Berean Church.

Memorials may be made in his name. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.