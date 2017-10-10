Mary Ann Mintle, 78, passed from this life Sept. 24, 2017, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born during a blizzard on June 25, 1939, in Mullen to Claude Alfred and Mary Elizabeth (Adkins) Florea.

She grew up on a ranch south of Thedford and graduated from Thomas County High School on May 15, 1957, the last graduating class to receive a teaching certificate.

After graduation, she taught school at Woodlake, northeast of Thedford, and at a rural school near Chambers. Mary Ann attended Kearney State Teachers College, after which she worked in Lincoln for an insurance company, as well as at the capitol.

She was offered the “champagne lady” position for the Lawrence Welk Show, but turned it down to marry her husband, Jim.

In June 1961, she married the Rev. James Lewis Mintle and began her life in a ministry that lasted nearly 45 years. To this union seven children were born, Mary Darlene, Rose Ann, Joanna Louis, James L., Sylvia Elizabeth, Velma Carlene and George Alfred Mintle.

Jim and Mary Ann enjoyed ministering at many churches including Cedar Creek, O’Neil, Mullen, Taline Union, Elsmere, Brewster and Thedford. In spring 1970, they settled at their ranch near Thedford.

One of the highlights of her life was singing together as a family, and she took great pride in teaching her children to sing and blend together as a group. Mary Ann had various jobs to help support their large family, including selling Avon, working in the school cafeteria and running the Cactus Cafe restaurant.

She was jovial, loved making people happy and had a ready smile for everyone. She loved her position as rural mail carrier west and south of Thedford, and north and south of Seneca. She enjoyed the families on her route and looked forward to delivering special packages to their children, especially during holidays.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Mary Florea; brothers, Donald Eugene and George Alfred Florea; two sisters, Naomi Della Florea and Cornelia Jean (Florea) Shears; husband, the Rev. James Lewis Mintle; mother-in-law and father-in-law, George and Velma Mintle; brother-in-law, Gary Mintle; and nieces, nephews and friends.

Mary Ann is survived by her sisters, Sylvia Rose (Florea) Miles of O’Neil, Hazel Colleen (Florea) Smith of Geneva and Laura Belle (Florea) Ramirez of Loveland, Colorado; children, Mary of Kearney, Rose (Jerry) Mull of Brady, Joanna (Matthew) Montgomery of Clarkston, Michigan, James (Shari) Mintle of North Platte, Sylvia Mintel of Thedford, Velma (Allen) Ewoldt of Thedford and George (Trina) Mintle of Thedford; 18 grandchildren, Cody Allen Hackney, Jerry Logan Mull, Kyle Lewis Mull, Courtney Marie (Drew) Feeney, Angela Kay (Larry) Blackstone, Jason Lee (Kelly) Mull, Giavanna Isabella Montgomery, Allissandria Sophia Montgomery, Jerilyn Christine Montgomery, Jesse Wayne Montgomery, Natilee Rose Mintle, Mavrick James Mintle, Danya Marie Mintle, Caitlin Elizabeth Mintle, Connor Michael Burns, Frank Chandler Burns, Derek James Mintle and Brenton Duane Mintle; six great-grandchildren, April Mull, Rileigh Mull, Dillon Mull, Larry Dwayne Jr. Blackstone, Beau Alexander Blackstone and Adeline Amber Feeney; dear friend, Robert Burns; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Mary Ann Mintle Memorial Fund, c/o 38912 Hwy 2, Thedford, NE 69166.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Bethel Assembly of God Church, Thedford. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Cemetery. Arnold and Mullen Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.