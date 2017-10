Walter D. Miller, 82, of Sutherland, died Oct. 8, 2017, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell with military honors. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.