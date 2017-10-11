Nebraska man sentenced to 10 years in Iowa prison

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska man has been sentenced to 10 years in an Iowa prison for the death of his uncle in a Sioux City crash.

The sentence was handed down Tuesday to Jerell Wilson, of Omaha, Nebraska. A Woodbury County jury had found the 24-year-old guilty last month of vehicular homicide and other crimes.

Authorities say Wilson’s car crashed on Nov. 11 last year as he sped away from a sheriff’s deputy who tried to stop him for a traffic violation. Authorities say 38-year-old Djuan Beverly died from head injuries he suffered in the crash.

Officers say they found 29 bags of marijuana inside and outside the crashed car. Wilson’s attorney says the pot belonged to Beverly.