NPCC volleyball falls in four at Northeast CC

Norfolk – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team were defeated in a tough hard fought game to the Northeast Community College Lady Hawks in four sets 26-24, 23-25, 25-23, and 25-22.

“I’m disappointed in our ability to finish. We were in control in both sets one and four and let them come back” Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said. “We have to be able to get out of serve receive and defend our serve better.”

Luisa Hernadez led the Lady Knights in kills with 15 and defensive digs with 23. Amanda Kroeger added eight kills. Antonya Schaffert had 21 defensive digs and Carlie Wytulka added 19 defensive digs and 17 set assists. Taylin McNair led the Lady Knights with 21 set assists.

The Lady Knights had a total of 24 blocks, led by Shaylee Johnson with eight and Wytulka with seven.

The Lady Knights are back at it tomorrow night when they travel to Columbus to play the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II 10th ranked Central Community College at 6 pm.

The game will be livestreamed through Central. The link can be found at www.npccknights.com .