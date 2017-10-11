NPCC volleyball upsets No. 10 Central in Columbus

Columbus – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team upset the National Junior College Athletic Association 10th ranked, Central Community College Lady Raiders in five sets 25-17, 12-25, 10-25, 25-23, and 15-4.

The win avenged an earlier loss to the Lady Raiders and broke a five game losing streak to the Lady Raiders and is only the third win for the Lady Knights in the past 16 games against Central.

“I am glad we battled through that.” Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said. “We talked all game about being aggressive with our serve and swings and that is what helped us in the last two sets.”

“We still have to find a way to stay more consistent throughout a game,” McCall said, “but it was a good game for us to win.”

The win improved the Lady Knights record to 14-19 and 4-1 in the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference and 2-1 in the Region IX Division II standings.

Luisa Hernandez led the Lady Knights in kills with 18. Carly Moss had 19 service points including six service aces. Hernandez and Moss each had 18 defensive digs and Taylin McNair had 28 set assists.

The Lady Knights are in action next Wednesday, October 18, for their last home game of the season when they face Region IX Division II foe, Southeast Community College. The game will be the final regular season home game for the five sophomores Mikenna Curlee, Amanda Schaffert, Madi Gilg, Cheyanne Kuhlmann, and Aly Camacho.