Walter D. Miller, 82, of Sutherland, passed away October 8, 2017 at Great Plains Health. He was born on June 3, 1935, to Gervin H. and Elizabeth J. (Opp) Miller in Scotia, Nebraska. He attended school in Belgrade, Nebraska. He joined the Marines in 1954 and while he was in California, he met the love of his life, Darlene Guntle and they were united in marriage on May 19, 1956. While in the Marines he drove amphibious vehicles and spent time in Korea. He was honorably discharged from the Marines in 1962. Walter and his family returned to Belgrade, NE and farmed for a few years. He farmed, trucked, worked construction, had his own construction business and lived in many towns. He was a crane operator for his last years before retirement. In 2000 he and Darlene moved to Sutherland to work on the power plant and have lived there since. Walter will be remembered as a very quiet man who loved bowling, fishing, hunting, boating, coin collecting and the Huskers. Spending time with his family was very important to him.

Walter is survived by his wife of 61 years, Darlene of Sutherland; sons, Randy (Dian) Miller of Rockville, Ne., Ron (Tina) Miller of Ravenna, Ne. and Roger Miller of Ravenna, Ne.; seven grandsons; one granddaughter; one great granddaughter; several nieces and nephews and two special canine friends, Sandy and Buddy; sisters, Beverly Landers of Loup City, Mary Hlavinka of Denver and Sandy Hart of Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Lou Dew; a brother, Gervin “Sonny” Miller; daughter-in-law, Angela D. Miller and a grandson, Bradley Jo Miller.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 16, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Vaughn Fahrenbruck officiating. Burial to follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon – 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 15 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. A memorial has been established in his name. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.