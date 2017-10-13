North Platte Post

Local News, Opinion, Video

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

by Leave a Comment

  • Russell Dean Jones, 48, North Platte and Andi Marie Reinhard, 42, North Platte

 

  • Marvin Gale Myers, 31, Jamaica and Melissa Ann Cheever, 32, North Platte

 

  • Jeremy Joseph Zachary, 29, North Platte and Keannea Rose Marie Spease, 25, North Platte

 

  • Marc Andrew Hennings, 25, Sutherland and Mindy Lea Shepardson, 27, Sutherland

 

  • Matthew Charles Munsen, 29, North Platte and Wendy Renee Palmer, 41, North Platte

 

  • David James Harris, 31, North Platte and Dana Lynn Askins, 27, North Platte

 

  • Brandon Elliot Doxon, 23, Maywood and Katelyn Sue Ostermeier, 23, Maywood

 

  • Jacqueline Ann Nolan, 64, North Platte and Lucinda Ann Hoffman, 60, North Platte

 

  • Richard David Reed, 32, North Platte and Jessica Lynn Brooks. 26, North Platte

 

  • Seth Ryan Wenz, 34, North Platte and Alicia Brandy Schroeder, 31, North Platte

 

  • Jason Robert Tonsfeldt, 32, North Platte and Alicia Jo Abler, 32, North Platte

 

  • Harry Francis Miles, 68, North Platte and Martha Jo Ross, 68, Lewellen, NE

Trending Now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *