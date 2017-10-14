Argument over money leads to knife attack in NP

A 23-year-old North Platte man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a man with a knife during an argument over money.

On October 13, at around 3:27 p.m., North Platte Police responded to a residence in the 13oo block of North Carr Street on the report of an assault.

Officers met with several individuals and determined that a 25-year-old male had been cut with a knife.

According to witnesses, 23-year-old Logan Johnston and the victim live at the residence with several other people.

The investigation revealed that Johnston and several subjects had gotten into an argument over money.

At one point, Johnston allegedly began to chase another male with a knife. Then, investigators say another male tackled Johnston and the two wrestled on the ground.

During the skirmish, Johnson reportedly cut the other man.

Investigator John Deal says a knife was recovered at the scene and Johnston was placed under arrest. He’s been charged with felony aggravated assault, felony terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Deal says the victim was transported to Great Plains Health where he received treatment for a cut near his armpit area. The injury was not serious and the victim was treated and released.

Johnson was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.