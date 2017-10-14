NP man accused of striking, placing belt around child’s neck

A North Platte man has been charged with felony child abuse following an incident with his 10-year-old son.

According to North Platte Police, officers began an investigation into a possible child abuse on October 11.

Investigator John Deal says the principal from the boy’s school contacted police and reported that the boy had arrived at school with a bruise on his face and a ligature mark on his neck.

The victim spoke with a school counselor and reported that his father, William Hills, had caused the injuries on the evening of October 10 at the family’s residence in the 600 block of Cedarberry Court.

The victim was transported to Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center and interviewed.

The boy reported that Hills had struck him in the face, then used a belt to spank him. The boy said, at one point, he tried to run away and Hills placed the belt around his neck to keep him from escaping.

Deal says the victim had bruising and other injuries that corroborated his account of what happened.

Officers made contact with Hills at the residence and placed him under arrest for felony child abuse.

It was also determined that the child’s mother, Brenda Hills, had told the victim not to speak about what had occurred. As a result, she was charged with tampering with a witness.

Deal says Brenda Hills was not present during the alleged abuse.

The victim was placed into custody with the assistance of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

William Hills was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.