Brett was born December 8, 1970 in North Platte, Nebraska to Jerry and Georgia (French) Little. He graduated from North Platte High School in May of 1989 and enlisted in the Army Reserves in the fall of 1989 where he remained active until his passing. He served a tour in Germany, was mobilized for Iraqi Freedom, and one tour in Kuwait during this time.

Brett D. Little, 46, Kearney, died Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at his home. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., October 17, 2017 at Kearney E-Free Church, 4010 7th Avenue, Kearney, NE with Tim Stratton officiating, burial will be 3:00 p.m., at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery 12004 South Spur 56A Maxwell, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Program and Veterans’ Suicide Awareness Project.

While serving in the Army Brett was awarded the following awards the Meritous Service Medal, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Hourglass, National Defense service Medal, Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, Global war On Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and Overseas Service Ribbon.

Brett graduated from the University of Nebraska Kearney, where he was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity, in 1998 with a degree in Physical Education. While in college he worked for Weigand Security Company in Kearney, Nebraska. He later became the owner of the company and expanded it to include a branch in North Platte.

Besides serving his country, Brett also loved wrestling, playing softball and spending time with his children which included supporting Macie and Jordan in their various sports and activities. He coached youth wrestling and especially enjoyed coaching his son Jordan. He was an avid Husker fan and loyal Miami Dolphins fan.

He is survived by his four children, Macie and Jordan of Kearney, Lawsen and Ian, of St. Paul; his parents, Jerry and Georgia Little of North Platte; siblings Jerri Phillips and her husband Matt, Denise Flanders and her husband Jim, Melody Miller and her husband Jim, John Little and his wife Natalee, sister Nadine Florea, all of North Platte; 36 nieces and nephews, 14 great nieces and nephews; and special friend Michelle (Niemack) Choplin of Shelton and her two daughters.