Delores “Joan” (Brassier) Milligan, 88, of North Platte passed away October 15, 2017 at Centennial Park Retirement Village in North Platte, Nebraska.

Joan was born July 13, 1929 on a farm eight miles east of Ansley to Leonard and Alice (Louder) Brassier. She attended school in Westerville, Ansley, and was a 1946 graduate of Broken Bow High School. Upon graduation Joan received formal training to become a teacher after it was decided as a family to no longer farm. Joan taught country school for one year at Dutchman Valley and one year at Hannah Corners.

In 1949 Joan met George “Jock” Milligan who was a widower with four children: Shirley, Ron, Bill, and Mike that were all under the age of eight. On June 11, 1949 in Hebron, Nebraska Joan and Jock were married and in 1951 and 1957 the addition of two daughters, Diana and Cindy were born into the family.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Alice (Louder) Brassier; husband, George “Jock” Milligan; son, Michael George Milligan; sisters, Rose Etta Glover, Alice LaVonne Dimmitt, and Caroline Darlene MacIntosh; and best friend, Evelyn Ady.

Survivors include her five children, Shirley (Dan) Straub of Sharpsville, Indiana, Ron (Devra) Milligan of Delta Junction, Alaska, Bill (Cindy) Milligan of Topeka, Kansas, Diana Pugsley (Randy), and Cindy (Phil) Thalken of North Platte, Nebraska; sisters, Lola Jean Coleman of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and Veletta Elaine Olson of Anselmo, Nebraska; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Platte Animal Shelter in North Platte, Nebraska or Feeding America as both were dear to her heart. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 20, 2017 at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Richard Karr officiating. Visitation will be noon – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.