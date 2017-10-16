Kansas jail escapees arrested; 1 rolled truck in Nebraska

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have captured two inmates who are accused of obtaining two shotguns while escaping from a Kansas jail near the state’s northern border with Nebraska.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 46-year-old Jeffrey Guenther and 30-year-old Matson Hatfield escaped Saturday from the Marshall County Jail after a fire was lit in a cell.

The KBI says Hatfield fled to a nearby home and surrendered a short time later. A pickup truck also was stolen at gunpoint from a civilian county employee. The KBI says Guenther was arrested after rolling the truck in rural Gage County, Nebraska.

The KBI says shots were fired at a Kansas fire department truck and at a man in front of a home. No one was hurt, and no charges have been filed in the escape.