Nebraska county proposes signs to replace roadside memorials

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials in a southeast Nebraska county are crafting a policy that would allow people to buy a sign commemorating a loved one’s death instead of creating private, personal roadside memorials.

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman says the proposal would allow people to choose from three varieties of blue, rectangular roadside signs. The signs would include the name of the person who died and a reminder to drive safely.

The sign would be posted for three years and cost the person’s survivors about $100.

Dingman says private roadside memorials can create safety hazards because county roads aren’t meant to have people stopping to drop things off. She says the proposed signs are a safe way to pay tribute to those who died on county roads.