NPCC Lady Knights volleyball to host Southeast on Sophomore Night

North Platte – Six sophomores will make their final regular season appearance for the North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium when the Lady Knights play the Southeast Community College Lady Storm at 6 pm on Wednesday, October 18.

The sophomores are: Mikenna Curlee, Antonya Schaffert, Madi Gilg, Cheyanne Kuhlmann, Aly Camacho, and Student Assistant Stephanee Black.

Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said, “I am really proud of our sophomores. They each have very different roles but I have been very impressed with how they have handled them and their willingness to do whatever it takes for their team. They are great girls on the court and off and have set the standard high for our freshman.”

The Lady Storm come into the game with an 8-20 overall record. They are 0-3 in Region IX Division II play and 0-5 in the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference.

Stevie Tobin leads the Lady Storm in kills with 23 kills. Katie Ellard has 606 defensive digs and Addi Schramm has 6 set assists for the Lady Storm.

The Lady Knights are 14-19 on the season and are 2-1 in Region IX Division II play and 4-1 in NCCAC play.

Luisa Hernandez leads the Lady Knights in kills with 369 and defensive digs with 438. Carlie Wytulka has 711 set assists to also lead the Lady Knights.

“This is a big game for us as it is a Region and Conference game”, McCall said. “I hope that we take care of things on our side. We have been working on blocking and terminating out of defense and I hope we use this week of practice that we had to execute things we should be at this point.”

The game will be broadcast on ESPN 1410 radio and on the internet at www.northplattepost.com. It will also be video livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.