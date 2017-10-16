Robert “Bob” Lee Brown, 78, of Palisade, passed away October 12, 2017 at Cozad Care Center. Bob was born on November 5, 1938 in Imperial, Nebraska to Walter E. and Naomi Reynolds Brown. He was one of five children. He attended school at Chase County and graduated from Chase County High School in 1956. He served proudly in the United States Air Force, signing up in 1960, being stationed at Illinois, Japan and Viet-Nam and then Montana before being honorably discharged from active service in 1963. He returned home to Champion Nebraska. On June 6, 1965 he married Linda S. (North) Brown. After living in the Chase County area, they eventually moved to McCook where they were blessed with two daughters. After living in McCook, they settled in Palisade where they remained.

Bob worked at L & L Plumbing and Heating for many years, doing HVAC work and helping anyone who needed anything. From wiring, plumbing and construction he helped many people, even after hours and on weekends. He seldom refused anyone. As a child living on the farm Bob belonged to 4H and liked to fish. As an adult he still fished, had a few animals until they moved into town. Even though the family had spread out, they still liked to gather when they could for good times. After retiring Bob loved to play horseshoes, traveling in the area to just about any horseshoe tournament. He volunteered at the Sale Barn Cafe in McCook and the Palisade Cafe where he cooked. At Palisade every summer for their annual Pioneer Days event, Bob liked to host a horseshoe tournament with anyone who would join. He collected horseshoe trophies, ball caps and pens. After Linda’s passing in 2003, Bob wandered a bit, loving to get in the car and just drive.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; a son, Robert Jr; his brothers, Kenneth Brown and Earl Brown; his parents-in-law; one sister-in-law; three brothers-in-law and two special canine friends.

Bob is survived by his daughters, Connie (Greg) Lawless of Osborn, KS; Veronica (Mike) Sederlin of North Platte; brother, Gilbert (Joyce) Brown of Beaumont, Tx.; sister, Wilma Austin of Imperial; two grandsons; four granddaughters; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

A memorial has been established in his name. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Services will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 17th at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Gary Smith officiating. Burial to follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Monday, October 16, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.