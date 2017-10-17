Kyla Renae Smith, 31, of Des Moines, IA, formerly of North Platte, passed away October 12, 2017. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Vicar Jay Welsh officiating. Family will be receiving friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow services. Memorial graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Riverview Cemetery near Sutherland. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.