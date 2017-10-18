Kathy Konruff Greiner, 74 of Dothan, AL formerly from North Platte, succumbed to the effects of Dementia on October 10, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mable (Simants) Konruff; her 4 brothers, Gerald Konruff, Earl Konruff, Tom Konruff, and Donald Konruff.

She is survived by her sons, David Lee Greiner of North Platte, Russell Glenn and Kathy Greiner, Dothan, AL, and James Michael and Susan Greiner, Huntsville, AL. 7 grandchildren, Jacob Greiner and wife Porcha, Starla Greiner, Kaitlyn Greiner, Michel Greiner, Dustin Benton, Katrina Loff and Kalin Loff. As was our mother’s wish she was cremated and her cremated remains will be inurned later at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens in North Platte with her parents and will be announced when scheduled.