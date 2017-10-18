Linda Marie Larsen, 67, of North Platte passed away October 18, 2017 at her home surrounded by family after a short bout with cancer.

Linda graduated from North Platte High School in 1968 and married Dale H. Larsen on December 21, 1968 in Ord, Nebraska. The couple moved with the Navy and were stationed in Guam. The family made their home in North Platte. Linda’s working career included grocery store cashier for the 6th Street Grocery Stores, U-Save, and Sun Mart for 33 years.

Survivors include her husband, Dale of North Platte; children, Michelle (Danny) Ragle, and Terry Larsen all of North Platte; grandchildren, Dale and Chance Ragle; and a great-grandchild, Aydan Ragle.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother Terry Eldred.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pawsitive Partners and online condolences may be shared online at www.adamsswanson.com.

Memorial Graveside Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 23, 2017 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell with Chaplain Gary Smith officiating. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Friday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.