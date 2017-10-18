Murder charge filed in case of missing Nebraska student

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A murder charge has been filed in the case of a missing Peru State College student who disappeared nearly seven years ago.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s office says that 36-year-old Joshua Keadle has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of killing 19-year-old Tyler “Ty” Thomas.

Thomas disappeared in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 2010, after leaving a party near the southeast Nebraska campus. Authorities say Keadle, a fellow student, told them he and Thomas had sex in his vehicle that night, and Keadle later told investigators Thomas threatened to report he had raped her.

The state issued a death certificate for Thomas in 2013, even though her body has not been found. The attorney general’s office declined to comment on whether Thomas’ remains or any new evidence had been found.

Keadle is currently serving 15 to 20 years for the 2008 rape of a 15-year-old girl.