Prison staff questioned in fire started by Nebraska inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s inspector general for corrections is questioning prison workers’ response to a fire started by an inmate.

Inspector General Doug Koebernick said in a recent report that workers at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution were less than responsive or timely in addressing the inmate’s suspicious behavior and the fire in May.

The report says the inmate was roaming a hallway while another inmate helped him light piles of paper on fire. Koebernick says prison workers only watched when the fire started and then attempted to put it out by spraying a fire extinguisher under a door.

The correctional services director says staff provided timely medical care. He says the delay was primarily the result of miscommunication about who was responding to the fire.