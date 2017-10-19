Firefighters: Tossed cigarette likely caused apartment blaze

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a fire that destroyed an apartment building in northern Lincoln was likely started by a cigarette carelessly tossed outside the building.

The blaze at the Black Sand Apartment Homes was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday, and more than a dozen firetrucks eventually were dispatched as flames leaped from the roof.

Officials say the fire caused $2.5 million in damage and displaced more than 50 people living in the 30-unit building.

No residents were injured, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries while fighting the blaze.

The fire was brought under control by 6:15 a.m.

Firefighters say the apartments were equipped with water sprinklers, but none were located in the area where the fire started, allowing the fire to grow.