NPCC Lady Knights volleyball claims share of conference crown with win over Southeast

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team claimed their share of the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference crown by defeating the Southeast Community College Lady Storm on Wednesday in three sets 25-14, 25-16, and 25-17.

The win gives the Lady Knights a 15-19 record overall and 5-1 record in the NCCAC. The Lady Knights tied Central Community College for the top spot in the conference. The two teams also tied in the Region IX Division II regular season. Central will be the number one seed in the Region IX Division II tournament because they defeated the Lady Knights in four sets, while the Lady Knights defeated Central in five sets.

“I’m glad we took care of the things we needed to tonight,” Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said. “I thought we served really well and that helped us to play well at the net.”

Luisa Hernandez led the Lady Knights in kills with 10, followed by Carlie Wytulka with seven. Wytulka also had 12 set assists. Hernandez had 10 defensive digs to lead the Lady Knights.

The game was the final game at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium for six sophomore members of the Lady Knights that include Mikenna Curlee, Antonya Schaffert, Madi Gilg, Cheyanne Kuhlmann , Aly Camacho and student assistant Stephanee Black.

“I’m proud of our sophomores and can’t thank them enough for what they have done for the program,” McCall said.

The Lady Knights will finish the regular season this weekend when they travel to Fort Dodge, Iowa to play in the Triton Invitational.