Omaha police: Vehicle in Oct. 2 fatal hit-and-run found

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Omaha has been found.

Police had been searching for the vehicle and its driver since it slammed into a man before dawn on Oct. 2 on a central Omaha street.

The crash killed 34-year-old Anh Tuan Phan, who lived in Omaha. Officers dispatched to the scene found the man near the curb in the northbound lanes of 72nd Street. He was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not announce any arrests Wednesday when the news of the found vehicle was released. Police say investigators are actively following up leads and that the case is still under investigation.