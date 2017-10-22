NPCC volleyball finishes regular season 2-2 at Triton Invite

Fort Dodge, Iowa – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team swept both games on day one of the Triton Invitational on Friday.

The first game, the Lady Knights defeated the Des Moines Area Community College Lady Bears in three sets, 25-21, 25-16, and 25-19.

Luisa Hernandez had 12 kills for the Lady Knights and Carly Moss added eight kills. Taylin McNair had 19 set assists and Carlie Wytulka added 16. Moss also had 13 defensive digs.

In game two of the day, the Lady Knights defeated the Iowa Lake Community College Lakers in three sets 26-24, 25-6, and 25-14.

Hernandez finished the game with 14 kills, while Aly Camacho and Wytulka ended with nine kills each for the Lady Knights. McNair and Wytulka finished with 22 and 20 set assists respectively. Hernandez also had 14 defensive digs.

Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said, “I thought overall we served and passed really well for the most part. It helped us defensively and we were able to stay aggressive on offense.”

The Lady Knights finished their regular season by going 0-2 on the final day of the Triton Invitational.

The Lady Knights started off the day by playing the sixth ranked Cowley County Community College Lady Tigers. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Knights in three sets, 25-16, 25-17, and 25-19.

Luisa Hernandez led the Lady Knights in kills with 14 kills. Carly Moss had 12 defensive digs and Taylin McNair had 16 set assists to also lead the Lady Knights.

In the second game, the Lady Knights were defeated by the 17th ranked and host Iowa Central Community College Lady Tritons, 25-8, 25-13, and 25-18.

Hernandez had 11 kills, McNair had nine defensive digs, Carlie Wytulka and McNair each had 10 set assists to lead the Lady Knights.

Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said, “We played some tough teams today and just weren’t able to execute.”

The Lady Knights end the regular season with a 17-21 record. Of the 38 games, 11 opponents are currently ranked in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II ratings or received votes. Three are ranked or received votes in the Division I ratings.

The Lady Knights will begin the Region IX Division II tournament on Friday, October 27 in Columbus. The Lady Knights will be the second seed in the tournament.